Perfect Girl: “Scream meets Black Swan” KPop horror movie starts filming this month

Actress/singer Arden Cho recently enjoyed record-breaking success with the Netflix animated fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters, in which she voices the character Rumi, and now she’s set to star in another KPop-themed genre project: a horror movie called Perfect Girl , which is described as being like “Scream meets Black Swan.” Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil), John Kim (Cruel Intentions), and international KPop star Jeon Somi are also in the cast, with Somi making her acting debut. Hong Won-ki (Goedam), founder of Korean production company Zanybros, will be directing the film from a screenplay by Lynn Q. Yu that was featured on the Black List.

Perfect Girl charts the story of a brand-new KPop super group preparing for their debut. With only four spots available in the band and the final cut a week away, the competition is off the charts. When a talented and mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute, things start to get strange — girls are being hunted and attacked one by one, but who is responsible for the carnage, and more importantly…who will make the final cut? The movie will feature six original tracks, blending the worlds of music and film.

Cho is producing the film alongside Badlands and Thunder Road. She told Deadline, “ The whole mystery will be, who is our villain. That’s kind of the fun of it. You get to see these beautiful, talented, and complex characters and we’re not going to know who the villain is or who we should think it is. The script is a fabulous adventure and we hope the audience will be on the edge of their seats wondering. ” As for the casting of Jeon Somi, “ This film is so huge, and we had an extensive casting process. We had some really incredible talents audition, but we’re really excited about Jeon Somi. She’s so talented, has such a big range. She’s not just a phenomenal dancer and singer, but she really did bring a very cool, fresh approach to the role as an actress. I’m really excited to see her debut for this. “

Perfect Girl is currently in pre-production, with filming expected to start in Thailand on October 27th.

