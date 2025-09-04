Perfect Girl: K-Pop star Jeon Somi to star alongside Arden Cho, & Adeline Rudolph for Scream meets Black Swan-like horror film

Hot on the heels of this year’s most groundbreaking animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, Arden Cho (who voices Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters) will join K-pop star Jeon Somi for her acting debut, and Adeline Rudolph (Mortal Kombat II) in the upcoming horror-thriller Perfect Girl.

Perfect Girl hails from a former Blacklist script described as “Scream meets Black Swan,” revolving around the story of a brand-new K-pop super group preparing for their debut. “With only four spots available in the band and the final cut a week away, the competition is off the charts. When a talented and mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute, things start to get strange — girls are being hunted and attacked one by one, but who is responsible for the carnage, and more importantly…who will make the final cut?”

Hong Won-ki (Goedam) directs Perfect Girl from Lynn R. Yu’s script. Hong Won-ki is the founder of the Korean production company Zanybros, with Badlands, Thunder Road, and Cho joining the production effort.

Taking a cue from KPop Demon Hunters, Perfect Girl will feature six original tracks “blending the worlds of music and film.” There is no indication whether Jeon Somi or Arden Cho will contribute to the soundtrack. Additional casting is underway, with production beginning in Asia on October 27.

While Arden Cho is steadily becoming a household name thanks to her knock-out role as the leader of HUNTR/X, Rumi, in Sony and Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, Jeon Somi is an up-and-coming Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter who won the Korean reality competition Produce 101, as a part of the group I.O.I.

“We are so excited Jeon Somi is making her film debut in Perfect Girl,” said producer Scott Strauss at Badlands. “She is a one-of-a-kind talent whose chemistry with Arden and Adeline is off the charts. The three will elevate our chills, thrills, and drama and collaborate with Director Hong to ensure an authentic portrayal of Korean culture and the world of K-pop.”

Is anyone else getting Perfect Blue vibes from the description for Perfect Girl? I am all in for this concept and can’t wait to see what Perfect Girl offers horror fans. Let’s f**king go!