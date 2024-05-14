Phoebe Dynevor is in talks to star in the new untitled shark movie from Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola

One shark movie is currently making a play at the Cannes market as it was recently reported that a third film in the 47 Meters Down series, titled 47 Meters Down: The Wreck, is launching its sales campaign. Johannes Roberts and screenwriter Ernest Riera return to co-write on that new installment, which will be directed by veteran horror director Patrick Lussier. Variety now reports on a new shark film that’s currently untitled that will be helmed by the director of the Christmas action movie Violent Night, Tommy Wirkola.

It is also being said that Phoebe Dynevor is currently in talks to star in the new shark film. Dynevor may be best recognized for her role in the first two seasons of Bridgerton as Daphne Bridgerton. She had also recently starred alongside Oppenheimer and Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Alden Ehrenreich in the thriller Fair Play from 2023. That film was sold to Netflix in a massive $20 million deal after the film had premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Currently, the plot is being held tight in a shark’s jaw. However, the production is set to star swimming in Australia sometime this summer. Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will be producing the new shark film under their Hyperobject Industries banner.