Place of Ghosts: Forrest Goodluck of The Revenant and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines stars in supernatural thriller

The third feature film from Bretten Hannam, writer/director of the 2015 crime thriller North Mountain and the 2021 teen drama Wildhood, is currently filming in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the project is a supernatural thriller called Place of Ghosts. Forrest Goodluck, whose credits include The Revenant, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves has a lead role alongside Blake Alec Miranda (To and From), his Pet Sematary: Bloodlines co-star Glen Gould, and Brandon Oakes (Diggstown).

Place of Ghosts centers on siblings Mise’l and Antle, close confidants as children who have drifted apart as adults. When a malevolent, rotting spirit of teeth and bones begins tormenting them, the siblings are forced to reunite and journey into Skite’kmujuekati’k, or the Place of Ghosts primordial forest that exists outside of time, to face their violent upbringing.

Hannam, who is a Two-Spirit L’nu filmmaker, had this to say about the project: “As Mise’l and Antle descend into the darkness of the forest, the emotions and the core of the story cut a visceral path through things left unsaid, leading to a different way of understanding each other, before doing battle with the dark spirit that threatens to consume them.

Hannam is producing along with Marc Tetreault, Jason Levangie, Martin Katz, Diana Elbaum, and David Ragonig, while John R. Sylliboy is an associate producer and Cotty Chubb serves as executive producer.

According to IMDb, the director already has another project lined up, with a biographical drama called Stardusk in pre-production. Written by Seth Michael Donsky, that one has Mason Alexander Park (The Sandman) attached to star as Candy Darling, a transgender actress who was one of Andy Warhol’s superstars. Darling worked on several films in the late ’60s and early ’70s, including Flesh, Klute, and Silent Night, Bloody Night, before passing away from lymphoma in 1974, at the age of just 29.

