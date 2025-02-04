Are ya ready, kids? Here comes the trailer for Plankton: The Movie

SpongeBob’s tiny frenemy gets the spotlight in the brand-new Netflix film. This film will also be followed by a Sandy Cheeks movie.

Are ya ready, kids? Netflix has just released the trailer for the newest adventure in the SpongeBob SquarePants series. SpongeBob SquarePants character Sheldon J. Plankton, is getting his own spin-off with Plankton: The Movie. The voice cast includes Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown and Rodger Bumpass. The movie comes from Dave Needham from a screenplay by Mr. Lawrence & Kaz and (credited again?) Mr. Lawrence & Chris Viscardi. The film is based on the animated Nickelodeon show SpongeBob SquarePants, which was created by Stephen Hillenburg.

The description reads,

“Plankton’s world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted. SpongeBob SquarePants’ tiniest frenemy, Sheldon J. Plankton, is finally getting his close up. When Plankton’s latest evil scheme is thwarted, Bikini Bottom and the surface world become threatened by an unexpected danger. Now, before Plankton can take over the world, he’s going to have to save it.”

The script comes from a story by Mr. Lawrence and executive producers on the film include Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller. The music is by Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper with Karyn Rachtman and Otis Rachtman on as music supervisors. Additionally, the movie will feature original songs by Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry, Mark Mothersbaugh & Bob Mothersbaugh.

Comedic actor Craig Robinson was revealed to be in another upcoming SpongeBob project called Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. That movie premieres on August 2. Robinson teased Plankton last year during the Netflix animation preview, “If you want even more SpongeBob on Netflix, you’re in luck because they’ve got another movie coming out next year! This one’s called Plankton: The Movie, and it’s about…Plankton. And SpongeBob. And maybe Sandy Cheeks, too. All I know is I’m not in it.”

He continued, “But as awesome as it was to finally reach a place in my career where I got to voice a Squirrel Dad, it pales in comparison to my next role. I think it proves I’m at the top of my game: A stuffed giraffe. I was told by the filmmakers that I was their first and only choice. They said, ‘Craig, you were born to play this part.’ His name’s Tony… Baloney Tony — because he’s stuffed with processed meat. Oh, and he can shoot laser farts. Damn, that’s awesome. Daniel Day-Lewis had Lincoln; I got Baloney Tony. I’m already working on my Oscar speech. ‘ ”

Plankton: The Movie is due to start streaming on March 7 on Netflix.

PLANKTON: THE MOVIE – Plankton’s world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted. Cr: Netflix/Nickelodeon Movies © 2025

