Nickelodeon adapts to a new age as the network releases Kid Cowboy, which is a new show exclusive to YouTube

Nick-nick nick-nick nick-nick-nick-nick…Nickelodeon. Those who grew up watching the network know their little jingle. As multiple young generations got to watch sitcoms (not knowing about the dark side), educational shows, sports shows, game shows, and, of course, cartoons on the number one network for kids, the plane of entertainment is still ever-evolving. Movies and traditional broadcast television now compete with streaming. The younger generation also has social media and gaming that are available at their fingertips competing for their attention. So, Nickelodeon is now experimenting with a new online strategy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legacy kids’ network is premiering the animated children’s show Kid Cowboy, which is exclusive to YouTube. Nickelodeon already has a following on YouTube, with more than 50 channels that showcase their content, which ranges from SpongeBob SquarePants to Paw Patrol. Per THR, Kid Cowboy is “a show aimed at preschoolers that follows the title character and his best friend, Luna, as they keep watch over and fight for justice in the futuristic world of Esperanza (with help from their robot horses).” Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler created the series. Wexler is also on board as executive producer and is joined by multiple Grammy winner Emilio Estefan. The two also serve as the show’s principal composers.

Wexler talked about the animated series in a statement, “Kid Cowboy is a futuristic playground of flying robo-horses, incredible music, and a cast of kids as diverse and dynamic as the stories they’re living. The move to premiere it on YouTube signals a strategic pivot to meet audiences where they are — on digital-first platforms — while setting a new standard for how franchises are born. Kid Cowboy isn’t just a show; it’s a reimagining of cowboy culture and a new blueprint for how kids’ entertainment can evolve in a world dominated by streaming and short-form content.”