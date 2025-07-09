The next big SpongeBob adventure arrives in the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants

Ready kids? The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants recently revealed its star-studded cast, including Regina Hall (Scary Movie franchise, O’Dessa, Nine Perfect Strangers), George Lopez (Blue Beetle, Valentine’s Day, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride, Nobody Wants This, Good Trouble), Arturo Castro (Broad City, Operation Taco Gary’s, Road House), and rapper Isis Ice Spice. In addition to voicing a character in the film, Ice Spice will also contribute a banger to the film’s soundtrack. Joining Regina Hall and others are original cast members Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Paramount has just unleashed a new trailer for the buckaroos. The official synopsis reads,

“SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.”

Derek Drymon directs from a script written by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman, from a story by Marc Ceccarelli & Kaz and Pam Brady. Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary are the executive producers on the film. The producers include Lisa Stewart, Pam Brady and Aaron Dem.

Search for SquarePants director Derek Drymon at Annecy said, “It’s like coming home,” referring to his return to the franchise before introducing artwork and exclusive footage of the upcoming animation.

In the “first act,” SpongeBob enters the big people’s fairground park, where he crosses paths with Mr. Krabs, who says there’s more to being an adult than being 36 clams tall. Soon thereafter, SpongeBob fancies getting his swashbuckler certificate, but while going through the motions, summons the spirit of the Flying Dutchman. When the evil seaman (voiced by Mark Hamill) arrives to cause chaos, SpongeBob and Patrick Star must find a way to break the curse and send the villain back to the depths.

Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) and SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) in The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon.

Gary (Tom Kenny), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) and Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) in The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon.

Flying Dutchman (Mark Hamill) in The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon.