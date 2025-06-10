The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants: Regina Hall, George Lopez, Ice Spice, & more join the latest underwater adventure

Paramount will need a bigger pineapple under the sea to give everyone who’s joined the voice cast of the latest SpongeBob SquarePants movie a place to enjoy their Krabby Patties! On Tuesday, several names bubbled to the surface for the porous protagonist’s next adventure, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, including Regina Hall (Scary Movie franchise, O’Dessa, Nine Perfect Strangers), George Lopez (Blue Beetle, Valentine’s Day, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride, Nobody Wants This, Good Trouble), Arturo Castro (Broad City, Operation Taco Gary’s, Road House), and rapper Isis Ice Spice. In addition to voicing a character in the film, Ice Spice will also contribute a banger to the film’s soundtrack.

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, announced the cast of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at Tuesday’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Adding to the excitement, Naito said the studios have their work cut out for them, with Smurfs coming to theaters in July and Search for SquarePants in December. As if that’s not enough, production for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 are also in various development stages.

Search for SquarePants director Derek Drymon at Annecy said, “It’s like coming home,” referring to his return to the franchise before introducing artwork and exclusive footage of the upcoming animation.

In the “first act,” SpongeBob enters the big people’s fairground park, where he crosses paths with Mr. Krabs, who says there’s more to being an adult than being 36 clams tall. Soon thereafter, SpongeBob fancies getting his swashbuckler certificate, but while going through the motions, summons the spirit of the Flying Dutchman. When the evil seaman (voiced by Mark Hamill) arrives to cause chaos, SpongeBob and Patrick Star must find a way to break the curse and send the villain back to the depths.

Joining Regina Hall and others are original cast members Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Are you excited about Regina Hall, George Lopez, Sherry Cola, Arturo Castro, and Ice Spice joining the cast of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants? Let us know in the comments section below.