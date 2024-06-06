Netflix details its new Wallace & Gromit movie and SpongeBob film focusing on the villain Plankton

Netflix is getting animated this Thursday with two announcements bound to inspire nostalgia and smiles. The news begins with the title of Aardman‘s latest Wallace & Gromit movie, Wallace & Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl. Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham direct the feature, which focuses on Wallace’s dependency on his befuddling inventions. Next, we’ve gotten word of a SpongeBob spinoff film centered around the antagonistic planktonic copepod, Plankton. Dave Needham directs the Plankton film, which focuses on the villain’s plans for world domination getting foiled.

Circling back to Wallace & Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl, the latest stop-motion animated adventure featuring the affable Wallace and his canine companion Gromit, finds Gromit concerned when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When Gromit discovers that a vengeful figure from the past could be pulling the strings, he must battle nefarious forces to save his friend and master, Wallace.

Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry round out the voice cast for the dynamic duo’s newest display of bizarre machines, quirky penguins, and iron-clad friendship.

As for Plankton, Mr. Lawrence wrote the story, with Kaz and Chris Viscardi penning the screenplay. The cast comprises Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Rodger Bumpass. The villain-centric film includes original songs by Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Bob Mothersbaugh.

Aardman’s last film for Netflix was Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, starring Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world,” reads the official synopsis for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. “When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

