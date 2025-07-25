Pluribus: Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn genre-bending series gets premiere date and teaser

Three years ago, it was announced that Sony Pictures TV had given a two-season order for a new series from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan – a series that was described as a “blended, grounded genre drama” that’s something along the lines of the classic Rod Serling show The Twilight Zone. Gilligan’s Better Call Saul cast member Rhea Seehorn followed him over to the new show and signed on to play the lead role… and now, finally, we know when we’re going to have the chance to see it. The show, which is called Pluribus , is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 7. The remaining seven episodes will air every Friday through December 26. Deadline also shared a short teaser, which can be seen in the embed above.

According to the official description, Pluribus is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness . Seehorn is joined in the cast by Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Donde Tú Quieras), plus guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

Some months ago, Gilligan said, “ I’m excited for audiences to see Rhea play a very different character than the character she played on Better Call Saul. She plays someone who’s trying very hard to be good. She’s a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless. And it’s just a pleasure to work with her because she’s just the best, and she is so sweet and kind and talented. I can’t say enough good about her. ” Seehorn added, “ I can’t wait for it to come out though. Some of the stuff that audiences have loved about his writing where it’s really rich characters but also him playing with the idea of tropes and genres and tone, and switching, like injected humor in a very dark moment — in this new show, he pushes that to a limit that was both very thought-provoking and upsetting sometimes, and other times, so, so funny. It really swings for the fences. I had so much fun. “

Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Gilligan alongside Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Are you interested in seeing what Gilligan has done with Pluribus?