Credits for Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus include “Made By Humans” disclaimer amid ongoing AI controversy

While AI continues to flood your social media feeds with clips of fake shark attacks, six-fingered celebrities, and nightmarish morphology, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wants viewers to know where he stands on using this intrusive technology for his new show, Pluribus.

Pluribus debuted on Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere. If you watch the show all the way to the end credits, you’ll notice a disclaimer saying the show does not rely on AI to create any of its post-apocalyptic sci-fi goodness.

“This show was made by humans,” reads the credits, following a list of acknowledgments from the producers.

“I will never use it. No offense to anyone who does,” added Gilligan. “I really wasn’t thinking about AI [when I wrote Pluribus], because this was about eight or 10 years ago.”

According to the official description, Pluribus is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. Seehorn is joined in the cast by Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Donde Tú Quieras), plus guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

Some months ago, Gilligan said, “I’m excited for audiences to see Rhea play a very different character than the character she played on Better Call Saul. She plays someone who’s trying very hard to be good. She’s a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless. And it’s just a pleasure to work with her because she’s just the best, and she is so sweet and kind and talented. I can’t say enough good about her.” Seehorn added, “I can’t wait for it to come out though. Some of the stuff that audiences have loved about his writing where it’s really rich characters but also him playing with the idea of tropes and genres and tone, and switching, like injected humor in a very dark moment — in this new show, he pushes that to a limit that was both very thought-provoking and upsetting sometimes, and other times, so, so funny. It really swings for the fences. I had so much fun.”

Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Gilligan alongside Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

