Poll: Is Amazon Having Control of 007 a Good Thing?

With the news that Amazon now has creative control over the 007 franchise, we want to know if our readers approve!

Given that we’re all pretty huge James Bond fans here at JoBlo.com, we’ve been all over the recent news that the Broccoli family has ceded creative control over the franchise to Amazon/MGM (for a cool billion dollars). For those who may not know the background, here it is. Up until recently, the franchise was controlled by EON Productions, a company once owned by James Bond producer Albert R. (Cubby) Broccoli, who, upon his death, passed control over to his daughter, Barbara, and stepson, Michael G. Wilson. It was the Broccoli family who handpicked Daniel Craig to play the super spy for Casino Royale, and they’ve been the creative stewards of the franchise since its inception.

However, when Amazon/ MGM gained control over the distribution of the franchise, the company came to loggerheads with the Broccoli family, who remained undecided about which direction to take the franchise in going forward. The streaming giant, not wanting to sit on their most valuable piece of IP, has been pushing for a new 007 for quite some time and has been eager to spin the franchise off, similar to the way Disney did with Star Wars and Marvel. Now, it seems the company has gotten their way, which strikes many 007 fans as bad news, as nothing is stopping them from saturating the market with too much (inferior) Bond content.

But, is too much 007 really a bad thing? Or could this actually benefit the franchise going forward? We want to know what our readers think, so take the poll below and let us know!