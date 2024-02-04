POLL: What is the Best Matthew Vaughn Film?

With Argylle opening to poor box office and mixed reviews, we’re taking a look back at some of the director’s other films. Which is the best?

By
Matthew Vaughn

With Argylle opening to poor box office and mixed reviews, we’re taking a look back at some of the director’s other – perhaps more celebrated – films. Which of Vaughn’s movies is the best? Have you say in this week’s poll!

Do you have a question?
VoteResults

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Matthew Vaughn
POLL: What is the Best Matthew Vaughn Film?
Argylle on track for a disasterous opening; won’t crack $20 million dooming potential franchise
New Action Stars: 5 actors who could pull it off
Carl Weathers, Predator, Happy Gilmore, Tribute
Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Sandler & more pay tribute to the late Carl Weathers
View All

About the Author

4516 Articles Published
facebook

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Matthew Vaughn News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Robot Dreams Review

In Pablo Berger’s Robot Dreams, a lonely dog and a robot form an unbreakable bond that teaches them about love and the unknown.

Load more articles