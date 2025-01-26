Poll: What Should Win Best Picture at the Oscars this year?

Despite the tragic Los Angeles wildfires, Oscar season is in full swing. This week saw the nominees revealed, and while there were certainly a number of snubs, such as Denis Villeneuve getting passed over for directing Dune Part Two, Denzel Washington not getting any love for Gladiator II, and Angelina Jolie being shut out of the best actress race for Maria, there were some good surprises too. For me, one of the best was seeing Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong get recognized for their terrific work in The Apprentice, even if the film’s subject matter made it a hot potato.

I was also happy to see The Substance get recognized in several major categories, including best actress, picture and director, while The Brutalist was able to overcome that silly AI scandal to emerge a front-runner. On Friday’s live stream, our host Kier Gomes gave you his two cents on the nominees (you can watch the stream embedded above), but now we’re turning it over to you! Which of the ten nominees for Best Picture deserves to take the prize? Take the poll below and let us know!