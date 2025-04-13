Poll: What Summer Movie Are You Most Excited For?

Summer 2025 is upon us. Which summer movie release are you most excited to see? Let us know by taking the poll below!

The summer movie season is almost here! As we head into Easter week, you may have noticed movie theatres are suddenly being stocked with higher-end films than in the last few months, with A Minecraft Movie dominating the box office. Plus, next weekend, we get Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and the weekend after, the long-awaited The Accountant 2. However, the summer movie season itself, as is tradition, only really kicks off the first weekend in May, and this year Marvel’s hoping to start things off with a bang with the release of Thunderbolts.

While the tracking for that one doesn’t suggest a record-breaking debut, it will certainly be a much bigger start to the summer than last year’s underwhelming debut for The Fall Guy provided. And, once Thunderbolts is out, the onslaught of blockbusters won’t be slowing down anytime soon. It’ll be interesting to see if any summer releases manage to become the kind of box office juggernauts Inside Out 2 or Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be last summer. There are loads of would-be blockbusters on the docket, but will any capture the zeitgeist in a big way? As such, we want to know which summer release you are most looking forward to. Check out our poll below and let us know!