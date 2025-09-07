POLL: What’s Your Favorite Conjuring Universe Movie?

This weekend sees the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is being teased as the end of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s big-screen adventures. The series has been wildly popular, with the fourth film already on track for a massive opening. Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in all the films (check out our interviews with them here), were—of course—real-life paranormal investigators whose cases have certainly sparked the curiosity of many. Most recently, comedian Matt Rife even bought their occult museum, which includes the dreaded Annabelle doll.

Yet, as we all know, The Conjuring series goes beyond Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Warner Bros. and Atomic Monster producing a slew of spinoff movies. Annabelle got her own trilogy, while The Nun has two films, with a third likely on the way. There’s also an Ed and Lorraine Warren prequel in development, tackling their involvement with the famous Amityville case, and possibly even a fourth Annabelle film. Clearly, the franchise still has plenty of life left in it.

So far, there have been nine official Conjuring movies, although that number grows to eleven if you count two unofficial projects: Wolves at the Door (which features Eric Ladin as the same character he played in Annabelle) and The Curse of La Llorona, which was produced by series producer James Wan (who also directed the first two Conjuring movies) and stars Tony Amendola as his Annabelle character.

So, which of The Conjuring movies do you think is the best? For me, my favorite is easily the first film, but we want to know what you think. Let us know by taking the poll!