Comedian Matt Rife purchases Annabelle doll and Ed & Lorraine Warren’s home

If there’s one thing we have learned about supposedly possessed dolls, it’s to just assume they are possessed and get the hell out of there. But comedian Matt Rife is going to tempt the spirits, as he announced that he has purchased Annabelle, the Raggedy Ann doll that is supposedly possessed and became one of the central points of “evidence” for paranormal investigators (and swindlers) Ed and Lorraine Warren. But it’s not just the Annabelle doll that Rife bought – it’s the home and museum of the Warrens, which he and his partner will reopen after the location was closed to the public.

Taking to Instagram this week, Matt Rife wrote, “INSANE ANNOUNCEMENT…I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et…We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place.”

Rife’s announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the death of Dan Rivera, who was taking the Annabelle doll out on tour. And while there are plenty of skeptics out there, no doubt that occurrence will have Rife fans on alert.

Of course, the Annabelle doll took an entirely different form (come on, “possessed” or not, a Raggedy Ann doll just isn’t scary) in The Conjuring franchise, bringing the Warrens’ story to the big screen to the tune of $2.4 million so far, with the next installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, set for a September 5th.