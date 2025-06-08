JoBlo Originals

POLL: What’s Your Favorite John Wick Movie?

Posted 8 hours ago
This weekend sees the release of the curiously titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. A spin-off movie, it centres around Ana de Armas’s Eve Maccaro, an assassin in the Ruska Roma, a guild of killers previously introduced in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. What makes Ballerina different as far as spin-offs go is the fact that Keanu Reeves actually reprises his role as John Wick in the film, despite it being a vehicle for de Armas, who is a former co-star of his from the movies Knock Knock and Exposed.

While much has been written about the fact that Ballerina underwent a long run of reshoots meant to up the action quotient, the audience response to the movie has been strong, with it earning an A-minus CinemaScore rating. However, financially, the film seems to be falling short, with it unlikely to be the blockbuster that other instalments in the series have been. 

That said, which of the John Wick movies do you think is the best? Do people prefer the original, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest action movies of its era, or the more technically sophisticated sequels, which attempted to push the envelope and become epics? Take the poll below and let us know!

What's Your Favorite John Wick Movie?
Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

