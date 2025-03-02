Poll: Which Movie Deserves to Win Best Picture Tonight?

The Academy Awards are here again, and once again we’ll be covering them fairly in-depth here at JoBlo. We love Oscar season (even if we have plenty of issues with the awards themselves), and it’s always fun to guess which movie is going to walk away with the most awards. A few days ago, we presented the winners of our own awards – The Golden Schmoes – and Dune: Part Two walked away with Best Picture, while another nominee in the top spot this year actually took Worst Film – Emilia Perez!

This year’s race is more wide open than others. Initially, Emilia Perez seemed to have the edge, but over the last few weeks, its chances have fallen by the wayside thanks largely to the antics of Best Actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascon, and the fact that many folks are now starting to question the movie’s merits, with it looking like the movie was briefly trendy but now is anything but. The chances for Sean Baker’s Anora have skyrocketed, but don’t count out Conclave either. At any rate, take our poll below and let us know which movie you want to see walk home with the top award.