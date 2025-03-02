Poll: Which Movie Deserves to Win Best Picture Tonight?

Of the ten movies nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards tonight, which one deserves to win?

By
The 2025 Oscar nominations have been announced, and they include Anora, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, and more!

The Academy Awards are here again, and once again we’ll be covering them fairly in-depth here at JoBlo. We love Oscar season (even if we have plenty of issues with the awards themselves), and it’s always fun to guess which movie is going to walk away with the most awards. A few days ago, we presented the winners of our own awards – The Golden Schmoes – and Dune: Part Two walked away with Best Picture, while another nominee in the top spot this year actually took Worst Film – Emilia Perez

This year’s race is more wide open than others. Initially, Emilia Perez seemed to have the edge, but over the last few weeks, its chances have fallen by the wayside thanks largely to the antics of Best Actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascon, and the fact that many folks are now starting to question the movie’s merits, with it looking like the movie was briefly trendy but now is anything but. The chances for Sean Baker’s Anora have skyrocketed, but don’t count out Conclave either. At any rate, take our poll below and let us know which movie you want to see walk home with the top award. 

Which movie deserves to win Best Picture at the Oscars tonight?
Vote

Tags:
icon More JoBlo Originals
The 2025 Oscar nominations have been announced, and they include Anora, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, and more!
Poll: Which Movie Deserves to Win Best Picture Tonight?
Interview with Artist Joseph DiCarlo (Awesome Art)
Hundreds of your Warner Bros DVDs probably don’t work anymore
JoBlo Friday Night Flicks: Our Live Stream On What We Want From Daredevil: Born Again!
View All

About the Author

5123 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Oscars News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles