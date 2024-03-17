Poll: Which Spring Movie Are You Most Excited For?

Some controversy is surrounding yet another James Cameron 4K release, with 1986’s Aliens the center of the latest discussion.
March 17th 2024, 10:16am
Looking back at Ridley Scott’s iconic Black Rain, starring Michael Douglas as a cop on the hunt for a bad guy in Japan.
March 17th 2024, 10:01am
Huge movies are coming out over the next six weeks that should please moviegoers. Which spring movie are you most excited about?
March 17th 2024, 9:26am
Director Fede Alvarez’s new Alien film finally has an official title. Can a trailer reveal be far behind?
March 16th 2024, 5:50pm
Kevin Costner has responded to John Mulaney’s hilarious breakdown of 1989’s Field of Dreams at the Academy Awards.
March 16th 2024, 3:37pm
Ahead of Frozen Empire, Finn Wolfhard says the original cast of Ghostbusters has been supportive of the new generation.
March 16th 2024, 2:36pm
Carrie Coon is doubling down on her love of physical media collections and says boutique labels need our support.
March 16th 2024, 11:17am
Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two are in a very close battle for number one at the box office this weekend.
March 16th 2024, 10:57am
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for…
March 16th 2024, 9:45am
What are the best action movies ever made? In this list, we here at JoBlo list 25 we consider the greatest of all time.
March 16th 2024, 9:11am
