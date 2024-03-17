Poll: Which Spring Movie Are You Most Excited For?

Huge movies are coming out over the next six weeks that should please moviegoers. Which spring movie are you most excited about?

By
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, sequel

Do you have a question?
Vote
icon More Movie News
Cameron 4k
Aliens in 4K: Has AI claimed yet another James Cameron release?
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, sequel
Poll: Which Spring Movie Are You Most Excited For?
Field of Dreams
Kevin Costner loved John Mulaney’s Field of Dreams breakdown
Finn Wolfhard says original Ghostbusters cast had nothing but respect for next generation
View All

About the Author

4589 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles