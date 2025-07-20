Poll: Who is the Best Superman?

James Gunn stepped into some hot water with fans when he chose to recast Superman for his new DC Studios relaunch. While Henry Cavill’s performance as the Man of Steel was widely appreciated—despite the films themselves being divisive—Gunn’s decision to move in a new direction raised eyebrows. That said, his choice of David Corenswet to don the cape has largely paid off. Corenswet has earned praise from both fans and critics, potentially setting the stage for a long run in the new DCU.

But where does Corenswet rank among the big-screen Supermen? Our own Tyler Nichols placed him as runner-up to the perennial favorite, Christopher Reeve. Now, it’s time to turn the question over to you, the readers.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included small-screen Superman actors in the poll—though we’ve left out Superboy portrayals like Tom Welling’s, as technically they weren’t playing the fully-formed Man of Steel. That means actors such as George Reeves and Dean Cain are fair game.

I’m genuinely curious to see how fans vote. As for me, while I admire both Corenswet and Cavill for their takes on the character, there will only ever be one true Superman in my book—and that’s Christopher Reeve. If you want to revisit his legacy, I highly recommend Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, now streaming on HBO Max.