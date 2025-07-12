Superman Actors Ranked: Which Actors Were the Best At Playing The Man of Steel?

With the release of James Gunn’s Superman (check out BOTH of our REVIEWS), it’s time to look back at all of the actors who have played Superman over the years. It can be difficult to portray the power of Supes while still maintaining Clark’s vulnerability. We had to make some cuts (there are a ton of people who have voiced the Man of Steel), but we tried our best to represent the major ones from film and television. So let’s break down all of the performances and see where they rank as the best Superman portrayals.

And don’t forget to leave YOUR ranking in the comments below!

8. Dean Cain – Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

It’s tough to get Superman right when it comes to television, especially in the 90s. And given that Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, felt more like a RomCom than anything else, it’s hard to rank it high. He has a bit of charm, but we don’t get nearly enough Superman and when we do, the limitations of television are often felt. Plus, the fact that he can’t act really docks him a bunch of points, not to mention the Pajama-level suit that he wears. At least he has a fun dynamic with Teri Hatcher’s Lois Lane.

7. George Reeves – Adventures of Superman

Oddly enough, Reeves is a bit all over the place with his portrayal, residing mostly on the campy side. His Clark Kent was always a bit more energetic than his Superman, and it’s always felt like the dynamics should have switched. Plus, it’s hard to look at him and not just think of a Halloween costume versus an alien from another world. But the Adam West fan in me still likes these campier style superheroes. Plus, it did technically give us a glimpse at what Ben Affleck as Supes would have looked like, when he starred as Reeves in Hollywoodland.

6. Henry Cavill – Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League

I genuinely think that Cavill could have been a great Superman under someone else’s direction, but Zack Snyder thought making him dark and broody was the way to go, which couldn’t have been more of a misstep. Killing Zod, letting his dad die in a tornado, or even his forced vendetta against Batman, none of it feels very Superman. There are glimpses of the hopeful protector of humanity in Justice League, but there’s also “evil” Superman to contend with. Cavill tries his best but feels like a caterpillar who never quite transforms into the butterfly he’s supposed to be. It doesn’t help that his chemistry with Amy Adams’ Lois Lane is practically nonexistent, depriving us of an important part of the character. I know this will be controversial but I’ve made peace with the fact that I hate this portrayal.

5. Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois

What started out a little rocky has turned into a very serviceable version of the character. While he certainly hasn’t left the cultural impact of some of his fellow Superman actors, that feels more due to the times we’re living in than a knock against Hoechlin. We get to see Superman further along his journey than we often get, with him being an experienced superhero as well as a family man. He struggles with all of his responsibilities, making him much more relatable than the overpowered alien often can be.

4. Brandon Routh – Superman Returns

Unlike others, I don’t outright hate Routh’s performance as he’s really just copying Christopher Reeve. And who better to copy than the best? Routh was able to showcase the character’s inherent nobility and compassion, while still being powerful. His turn on Crisis on Infinite Earths is worth checking out if you want to see a more mature, less Reevey version of his portrayal.

3. Tom Welling – Smallville

We unfortunately didn’t get to see Welling actually portray the heroic Superman for most of his run (with just a brief appearance at the end), but he really nailed the Clark Kent side in Smallville. He captures the essence of Clark as he struggles with his emerging powers and all that it implies with his relationships with people. The limitations of television at the time, just make what he was able to accomplish all the more impressive.

2. David Corenswet – Superman (2025)

The most recent entrant is also one of the most impressive. He’s able to nail the swagger of Superman, along with the sweeter side of Clark Kent. His suit is awesome, as is his overall presentation. His chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is absolutely electric and allows a nice window into Clark’s two different personas. And with an actual plan behind Gunn’s DCU, he could easily surpass the number of appearances that his counterparts have built up over the years.

1. Christopher Reeve – Superman I-IV

You really just can’t get better than Christopher Reeve in the role. He may not have originated it, but he’s what every actor after would try to emulate in some way. Whether it’s the distinct separation that he makes between Clark Kent and Superman, with him slumping his shoulders and having a completely different body language to the goosebumps that spring up when he walks into frame in that iconic suit, he just had IT. And sure, only two of his four Superman films are any good, but that just further speaks to his iconic portrayal.

How would YOU rank the actors who have played Superman over the years? Do you completely hate me for ranking Henry Cavill so low? Let us know in the comments!