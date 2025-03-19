New Power Rangers TV series in the works at Disney+ from Percy Jackson showrunners

The showrunners of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are in talks to develop a new live-action Power Rangers series for Disney+.

The Wrap reports that a new live-action Power Rangers TV series is in the works for Disney+ and 20th Century TV. Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in talks to write, produce, and serve as showrunners of the new series. The pair are already serving as the showrunners of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which also streams on Disney+.

Hasbro will produce the new Power Rangers series, which will “ reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers. “

The project was originally being developed for Netflix, with Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) overseeing a “ cinematic universe ” which would have included TV shows and movies. After two years of development, Hasbro decided to explore a new creative direction, and Netflix dropped out.

As for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the series was recently renewed for a third season, which is pretty damn early as the second season isn’t slated to be released until December. “ We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+, ” said author Rick Riordan in a statement. “ This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time. It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide! “

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, added, “ From the moment ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages. With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination. “

What do you hope to see in the new Power Rangers series on Disney+?