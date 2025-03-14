Percy Jackson and the Olympians renewed for season 3 at Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for season 3 at Disney+, with the premiere of the second season still many months away.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for season 3 at Disney+. This is quite the early renewal, as the second season isn’t slated to be released until December. The third season will focus on The Titan’s Curse, the third novel in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series.

“ We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+, ” Riordan said in a statement. “ This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time. It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide! “

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, added, “ From the moment ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages. With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination. “

The early renewal will allow production on the new season to proceed as quickly as possible, which is advantageous as the young stars — Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri — could wind up being much older than their characters if there was a sizable gap between seasons.