Percy Jackson and the Olympians renewed for season 3 at Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for season 3 at Disney+. This is quite the early renewal, as the second season isn’t slated to be released until December. The third season will focus on The Titan’s Curse, the third novel in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series.
“We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+,” Riordan said in a statement. “This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time. It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!“
Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, added, “From the moment ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages. With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination.“
The early renewal will allow production on the new season to proceed as quickly as possible, which is advantageous as the young stars — Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri — could wind up being much older than their characters if there was a sizable gap between seasons.
There will be one big change when Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for its second season later this year. The first season featured the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. It was announced last year that Courtney B. Vance would be stepping in to replace him. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” Vance said. “There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug.“
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE