Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 teaser trailer delivers gods, monsters & action plus a new release date

Disney unveiled the first teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con—and that’s not all. The streamer also revealed that the series will return to Disney+ on December 10.

The second season of the fantasy series is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment of the book series by Rick Riordan. The logline reads: “ After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus. “

There will be one big change when Percy Jackson and the Olympians return to our screens. The first season featured the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. It was announced last year that Courtney B. Vance would be stepping in to replace him. “ I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, ” Vance said. “ There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug. “

The show has already been renewed for a third season, and speaking of which, the Comic-Con panel also revealed that Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie have joined the season 3 cast as siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo, the children of Hades. The third season is based on The Titan’s Curse, with production set to begin soon. With that, the TV series will officially surpass the movie series, which only managed to get to the second book.

What did you think of the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2? Will you be watching when it premieres this winter?