The trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 brings the Kraken, cyclopes, and the Fates to the thrilling Disney+ series

It’s been three months since Disney teased us with an honest look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. Still, today, a new trailer for upcoming episodes reveals much about the action, monsters, and danger heading our way. Prepare yourselves to clash swords with old friends, outrun the Kraken, stare into the eye of a cyclops, and tempt the three fates, all while searching for Grover! The new season premieres with a two-episode launch on December 10, 2025.

The second season of the fantasy series is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment of the book series by Rick Riordan. The logline reads: “After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival is crucial in the fight to stop Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.”

In today’s trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Percy and Annabeth go in search of Grover, who’s gone missing since the events of Season 1. Meanwhile, Camp Half-Blood is under attack, and the only way to prevent the atrocities to come is to venture to the Sea of Monsters, where both quests converge.

The second season stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside a star-studded roster of recurring and guest stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Timothy Simons, Virginia Kull, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Adam Copeland, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Tamara Smart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Toby Stephens and more.

Also starting December 10, fans can get more exclusive season two content with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast, an unscripted companion series offering behind-the-scenes access to the series. Podcast episodes will be available to watch on Disney+ or listen to on various podcast platforms. A new podcast episode will be available after each new episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres.

There will be one big change when Percy Jackson and the Olympians return to our screens. The first season featured the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. It was announced last year that Courtney B. Vance would be stepping in to replace him. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” Vance said. “There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on December 10, 2025.