Courtney B. Vance to hurl Zeus’ lightning for Percy Jackson and the Olympians after the untimely passing of Lance Reddick

Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance is taking over the late (and great) Lance Reddick’s role as Zeus for Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Lance Reddick passed away in March of 2023 from coronary artery disease and atherosclerotic heart disease, leaving behind a legacy many actors can only aspire to. Courtney B. Vance is honored to fill Reddick’s shoes for the live-action Disney series, posting the following message for fans to consider:

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” Vance said in a statement. “There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug.”

The sophomore season for Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in production, with multiple actors assuming exciting roles, including Daniel Diemer, Tamara Smart, and Andra Day, with guest stars Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, and Kristen Schall.

In season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians “Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

In August, Disney debuted a first look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, featuring a more mature (and older-sounding) Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson. The preview teases a descent into the depths, where monsters and other ungodly creatures await. Anticipation for the upcoming season is through the roof as Disney+ subscribers continue to rewatch the show’s first season and anticipate any updates about new episodes. Today’s news about Courtney B. Vance joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians should give them plenty to think about.