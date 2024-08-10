Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians makes splash at D23

The first teaser for season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has risen from the tides of Disney’s annual D23 event.

Last Updated on August 12, 2024





“My name is Percy Jackson. I am a demigod.” We all knew that Percy Jackson and the Olympians would be getting a season two based on its massive viewership numbers, but seeing the teaser out of D23 is just what the fans deserve.

In the footage, we see Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) facing off against monsters and getting cued up for what will surely be his greatest challenges so far. Scobell, too, looks and sounds comfortable reprising the character made famous in Rick Riordan’s book series. This season is, appropriately, based on the second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters.

In season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians “Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

In attendance for the D23 event to tease Percy Jackson and the Olympians was Scobell, Riordan, Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth, daughter of Athena), and Aryan Simhadri (Percy’s best friend Grover), all of whom took a brief hiatus from filming to greet fans. Canadian actor Daniel Diemer has been added to the cast of season two. As the debut season had a colorful cast that featured the likes of Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Megan Mullally (Alecto), Adam “Edge” Copeland (Ares), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), and the late Lance Reddick (Zeus) — who was paid special tribute in his episode, “The Prophecy Comes True” — let’s hope we have plenty of returning and some fresh faces to bring the book to life. Judging by the quality of the first season — which greatly improved on the 2010 film adaptation — certainly we can expect a strong follow-up.

