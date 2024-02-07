Percy Jackson and the Olympians officially renewed for season 2

We haven’t seen the last of Percy Jackson as Disney has announced that season 2 of the fantasy series is on the way.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement of the official renewal of Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the company’s first-quarter earnings call. The second season will feature the return of Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. It will be based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series.

“ Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere, ” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “ We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life. ” Rick Riordan added, “ I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters! “

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was a big success for Disney+, with the premiere garnering 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on the streaming service. The first season now has over 110 million hours streamed to date. The series seems to have fared much better than the two feature film adaptations from over a decade ago, so I’m sure fans are grateful about that. Even the previous Percy Jackson, Logan Lerman, has sung the praises of the new series.

One question that remains is how they will handle the character of Zeus, who was portrayed by the late Lance Reddick. The season finale featured a tribute to the actor, but as Zeus remains an important part of the Percy Jackson novels, I’m sure they will have to recast the character for Percy Jackson season 2.