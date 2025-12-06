Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially coming to Fortnite sooner than you think

If you thought Fortnite was done tapping into beloved IPs after bringing The Simpsons and Kill Bill to the always-evolving battle royale, think again! Today, we’ve learned that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to the game with Epic Games’ upcoming Siege of Monsters event!

When does Percy Jackson come to Fortnite?

Disney announced Fortnite’s Siege of Monsters event on Saturday during a CCXP Brazil panel in São Paulo, saying the fun begins on December 9, one day ahead of the series’ Season 2 premiere on December 10. With the Siege of Monsters comes a few changes to the game, including an island map inspired by the layout of Camp Half-Blood, letting players take control of newly arrived demigods, where they’re assigned a cabin, gain abilities, and prepare for a showdown with Scylla and Charybdis on the Sea of Monsters.

Percy Jackson’s co-showrunner on the collaboration

“Seeing Percy Jackson and The Olympians within Fortnite has been a dream come true for us,” said co-showrunner and executive producer Dan Shotz. “Players will be able to fully immerse themselves into our expanding world as they get claimed by an Olympian god, embark on an epic quest and fight iconic monsters from the Percy Jackson universe. Everything in Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters was built with such incredible detail to honor our series on Disney+ as well as book readers around the world. I hope fans have as much fun exploring this world as we did bringing the series to life.”

What can players expect?

Percy, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood will also be featured in the game, along with side quests and minigames inspired by the first two seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Some activities we see in the trailer released alongside today’s exciting news are a battle against the Minotaur (likely a boss that players can defeat to gain a special power to be used in the game), as well as a confrontation with a gigantic sea creature capable of smashing players to smithereens.

If Disney wants to get the word out about Percy Jackson and the Olympians returning for Season 2, Fortnite is a fantastic venue to host an interactive event to get fans pumped! As someone who plays Fortnite daily, I’m excited for this update to arrive in the game!

