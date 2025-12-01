Fortnite & Quentin Tarantino get wild and crazy for the debut of Kill Bill – The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge

One of this year’s most bizarre collaborations is finally here! After weeks of anticipation, Quentin Tarantino‘s lost chapter for his Kill Bill film series, Yuki’s Revenge, is live, and it’s fantastic! The short film, which serves as the missing chapter of Tarantino’s martial arts epic, was created using Unreal Engine and brings Tarantino’s cinematic world into Fortnite for players to experience for the first time.

Quentin Tarantino on bringing Yuki’s Revenge to Fortnite

“Bringing this into Fortnite sounded cool and felt like a wonderful fit for the game world and the characters,” said Quentin Tarantino. “I was waiting for when the time was right, and Fortnite was right — something cinematic inside a much bigger world.”

What happens in The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, The Lost Chapter stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, whose likeness is uncanny as she explores the world of Fortnite for this action-packed short. In Yuki’s Revenge, we check in on The Bride, who’s making a list and checking it twice before coming face to face with Yuki, Gogo Yubari’s sister, who died at the hands of The Bride in Kill Bill Vol. 1. Determined to exact her revenge, Yuki follows The Bride through a series of Fortnite locations before coming to a quiet neighborhood that’s about to get loud. After an amicable exchange, Yuki and The Bride square off, guns ablazing. Yuki, with her trusty Uzis, downs a vial of Fortnite Shield Potions before chasing after The Bride, who urges Yuki to walk away.

As the two ladies continue their battle, The Bride sprints from one yard to the next before taking shelter in a nearby house. As The Bride makes her way to where she makes her last stand, eagle-eyed Fortnite players can spot character and item Easter eggs that add authenticity to the viewing experience. Even the audio design is Fortnite-centric, with XP boost notifications popping off and Reboot effects ringing throughout the night air. The short is positively action-packed, with bullets flying all over the place as The Bride and Yuki battle it out. It feels like Fortnite, but not so much so that it doesn’t feel as if it could be part of the Kill Bill universe. I mean, within reason.

Where you can watch Yuki’s Revenge in theaters

Watch the premiere of The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge in Fortnite, before it hits theaters in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom starting December 5 as part of an exclusive limited theatrical run of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. After the in-game premiere, you can find it in Discover.