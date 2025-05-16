You can pre-order Smile 2’s Skye Riley EP LP from Graffiti Records

Last year saw two horror films with a pop musician plot — M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap and Smile 2. Smile 2 featured Naomi Scott as singer Skye Riley and if you wanted to own her songs, Graffiti Records is selling a limited 2500 copies of Smile 2: The Skye Riley EP LP. The vinyl album is available for pre-order at their website, which you can check out HERE. The soundtrack will officially be released on June 20.

You can view the tracklist (via Griffiti Records) below:

TRACKLIST

1. Grieved You

2. New Brain

3. Just My Name

4. Blood On White Satin

5. Death Of Me

6. Just My Name (Piano Version)

Limit 4 per customer. Orders containing more will be cancelled.

Smile was based on Finn’s short film Laura Hasn’t Slept (watch it HERE), which won the Special Jury Recognition Prize in SXSW’s Midnight Short category. Caitlin Stasey (Neighbours) played the title character in that short, and reprises the role in Smile, making it a follow-up of sorts. Smile has the following synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Here’s the Smile 2 synopsis: About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Naomi Scott of Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels takes on the role of Skye Riley and is joined in the cast by Lukas Gage of The White Lotus and You, Rosemarie DeWitt of La La Land and the Poltergeist remake, Dylan Gelula of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dream Scenario, Raúl Castillo of Army of the Dead and Knives Out, Miles Gutierrez-Riley of The Wilds and On The Come Up, and Kyle Gallner (Red State), reprising the role he played in the first movie. The film grossed $138 million worldwide, including $69 million domestically.