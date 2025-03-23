POLL: What’s Your Favorite Disney Live Action Remake?

Disney’s live-action remakes have proven to be divisive among audiences but have done well at the box office. Which is your favorite?

Disney’s live-action remakes have been a very mixed bag, but for the most part, they’ve been tremendously successful at the box office. Many of them have been controversial, as Disney has often radically reworked stories to suit modern sensibilities, which could include more diverse (or accurate) representations of characters. However, some of their choices have been equally puzzling, with them sometimes watering down stories so much that they become nearly unrecognizable. This isn’t always a bad thing, with Maleficent an especially radical reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, which audiences at the time embraced. In recent years, movies like Snow White have proven to be controversial, with many feeling their re-imaginings were more preoccupied with pushing agendas than providing entertainment. 

Whatever the case, it also can’t be denied that not all of their remakes have been bad. Many loved Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book, while Cruella, a new take on 101 Dalmatians, also proved to be a lot of fun. The Beauty and the Beast remake also went down well with audiences, and the upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake also has a lot of buzz. And, there’s also the fact that – with a few exceptions – the films have often done exceedingly well at the box office. Even Aladdin, which many found a particularly lifeless new version (which seemed to sour director Guy Ritchie on studio movies) made over $1 billion worldwide. 

Of all the remakes which is your favorite? Take the poll and let us know! 

