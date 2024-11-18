Smile 2 is getting a digital release this week!

Writer/director Parker Finn’s sequel to his 2022 horror film Smile (read our review HERE, watch the movie HERE) reached theatres last month, with JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray praising the film as “one of the year’s best horror movies” in his 9/10 review. The movie has been doing well at the box office, pulling in about $132 million worldwide so far, and now we know when Smile 2 is going to be available to watch in the comfort of our own homes: Paramount is giving the film a digital release tomorrow, November 19th!

Smile was based on Finn’s short film Laura Hasn’t Slept (watch it HERE), which won the Special Jury Recognition Prize in SXSW’s Midnight Short category. Caitlin Stasey (Neighbours) played the title character in that short, and reprises the role in Smile, making it a follow-up of sorts. Smile has the following synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Here’s the Smile 2 synopsis: About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Naomi Scott of Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels takes on the role of Skye Riley and is joined in the cast by Lukas Gage of The White Lotus and You, Rosemarie DeWitt of La La Land and the Poltergeist remake, Dylan Gelula of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dream Scenario, Raúl Castillo of Army of the Dead and Knives Out, Miles Gutierrez-Riley of The Wilds and On The Come Up, and Kyle Gallner (Red State), reprising the role he played in the first movie. A featurette revealed that Drew Barrymore (Scream) also makes an appearance, playing herself and interviewing Skye Riley on her talk show.

Smile was produced by Temple Hill, and they produced Smile 2 as well.

A press release notes that “ fans who purchase the film on Digital or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 40 minutes of heart-pounding bonus content. Hear from cast and filmmakers as they break down the film’s most intense moments; go behind-the-scenes to see how the make-up, prosthetics, and visual effects bring the nightmare to life; check out deleted and extended scenes not seen in theatres, and more! Bonus content: – Commentary by Director Parker Finn: Take a peek behind the smile with commentary from writer/director Parker Finn as he goes through the gory details of this terrifying sequel. – Ear To Ear: Cast and filmmakers dive deep into the SMILE universe and discuss how they brought the director’s vision to life. – The Rise and Fall of Skye Riley: Naomi Scott brings you into the cursed life of popstar Skye Riley. – Behind The Music: Take an inside look at the music and choreography from the film. – A New Smile: SMILE veteran Kyle Gallner gives insight into his character’s gory return and filmmakers break down the film’s intense first moments. – Smiler: A New Monster: Bigger, bolder, and more insane! Take a behind-the-scenes look at the grotesque monster behind the smile. – Turn That Frown Upside Down: Meet Lewis, a friend of Skye, and get an in-depth look at the gruesome make-up and prosthetics behind his terrifying smile. – Show Me Your Teeth: Explore how the filmmakers captured the uniquely horrifying car crash. – Deleted and Extended Scenes .” (Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer.)

