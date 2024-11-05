You can watch the first 7 minutes of Smile 2 online – but only if you smile into your webcam the entire time

Paramount will let you watch the first 7 minutes of Smile 2, but you have to smile into your webcam during the whole clip

Writer/director Parker Finn’s sequel to his 2022 horror film Smile (read our review HERE, watch the movie HERE) reached theatres last month, with JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray praising the film as “one of the year’s best horror movies” in his 9/10 review. The movie has been doing well at the box office, pulling in $110 million worldwide so far, and now Paramount has decided to pull a new marketing stunt: as reported by Deadline, Paramount will let you watch the first 7 minutes of Smile 2 on this website – but to do so, you’ll have to smile into your webcam for the duration. As Deadline notes, “anywhere between a light smile to a full-out Cheshire Cat leer” will do. “If you’re thinking that you can somehow outsmart the tech, think again: The webpage, which flashes your image green upon smiling, expeditiously changes to flash a red outline at the drop of the smile. The screen then goes black, prompting a message that says — rather ominously — Keep Smiling.”

Smile was based on Finn’s short film Laura Hasn’t Slept (watch it HERE), which won the Special Jury Recognition Prize in SXSW’s Midnight Short category. Caitlin Stasey (Neighbours) played the title character in that short, and reprises the role in Smile, making it a follow-up of sorts. Smile has the following synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Here’s the Smile 2 synopsis: About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Naomi Scott of Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels takes on the role of Skye Riley and is joined in the cast by Lukas Gage of The White Lotus and You, Rosemarie DeWitt of La La Land and the Poltergeist remake, Dylan Gelula of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dream Scenario, Raúl Castillo of Army of the Dead and Knives Out, Miles Gutierrez-Riley of The Wilds and On The Come Up, and Kyle Gallner (Red State), reprising the role he played in the first movie. A featurette revealed that Drew Barrymore (Scream) also makes an appearance, playing herself and interviewing Skye Riley on her talk show.

Smile was produced by Temple Hill, and they produced Smile 2 as well.

Will you be smiling into your webcam to watch the first 7 minutes of Smile 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.