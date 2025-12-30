When is Predator: Badlands getting a digital release?

Predator: Badlands , director Dan Trachtenberg’s third contribution to the Predator franchise (following the 1719-set Prey and the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers, both released through the Hulu streaming service), reached theatres almost two months ago, so we’ve been wondering, when is the movie going to get a digital release? Well, now we know the answer to that question, as the film’s digital release is scheduled for January 6th. We’ll be able to watch the movie at home next week!

Coming Soon reports that the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release will follow on February 17th.

Cast and Synopsis

According to a casting call, Predator: Badlands had the following description: A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions. The casting call was searching for a lead actress who could take on the dual role of twin sisters Thia and Tessa: This casting is for a dual character, and describes both characters. Character identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister. These characters ended up being played by Elle Fanning.

The official synopsis tells us the film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary . The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor. The lead Predator is played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Bonus Features

Predator: Badlands comes to home video with the following bonus features:

Deleted & Pre-Visualization Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary:

Sand Trap – An early animatic version of Dek’s very different first encounter with Thia.

Squirt Canyon – The full version of Dek and Thia traversing the water-filled trench while trying to survive Genna…and each other.

Tessa vs. Abe – Tessa faces off against a superior synth in this deleted scene and storyline.

Razor Grass – The original previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud’s first hunt together…sort of.

The Outpost – Thia takes Dek to a small Weyland-Yutani field facility, where they experience a few things that ended up being used elsewhere in the final film.

Super Power Loader Extended – Special additional moments during Dek’s climactic final battle with the Super Power Loader and the Kalisk.

Featurettes:

Embodying the Predator – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before!

Authentic Synthetics – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways.

Building the Badlands – With razor-sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen.

Dek of the Yautja – For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja’s home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics.

Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by Director Dan Trachtenberg, Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Director of Photography Jeff Cutter, and Stunt Coordinator Jacob Tomuri.

Will you be watching the digital release of Predator: Badlands, or adding a copy of the movie to your physical media collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.