Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

With Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands stalking theaters and streaming in 2025, it’s worth reflecting on one vastly overlooked aspect that made the Arnold Schwarzenegger original so damn iconic. While it’s easy to point to the genre-blending premise, exotic jungle environment, stylish direction and vivid visuals, breathless commando action, and badass cast, what starkly stands out almost 40 years after its release is how much Dutch relies more on his wits and wiles than his brute force and physical strength to defeat the technologically advanced alien hunter. Indeed, as the hunted becomes the hunter, Dutch proves that his intelligence is what ultimately fells the ferocious foe. Raw power and superhuman might are only useful up to a certain point, dispelling the myth that most Schwarzenegger movies depend on his character’s one-dimensional masculinity. Far from it, here’s why brains matter as much, if not more, than brawn in the OG Predator!

On a basic plot level, Predator hides its sophisticated intelligence from the get-go. As a squad of commandos is systematically stalked and slaughtered, one by one, by a chameleonic alpha alien in the Central American jungle, the premise couldn’t appear simpler or less challenging. Throw in the brainless shoot-em-up salvos and an unproven cast of former wrestlers and bodybuilders, and it’s easy to see how the film was perceived as an inartful and dim-witted action movie meant for mindless teenage boys. Yet, the film has endured the test of time for a reason: Predator is a much smarter movie than it’s credited for, a thesis provably personified by Schwarzenegger’s Dutch as the story unfolds.

Speaking of Schwarzenegger, here’s what he said in June 1987 about the youthful audience appeal of movies like Predator. When asked if he thought the film had too much action and graphic violence, Arnie proudly declared:

“Well, no. We have always seen quite the contrary. So you have to understand, when you come out with a film in the summer, you have all these kids that come out of school before they go on vacation, they want to go to the theater to be entertained with action and adventure.

And you’ve seen it with Beverly Hills Cop, you’ve seen it with Lethal Weapon, and with all those films that have a lot of action and they have a lot of suspense, and sometimes horrifying things happen that those are the films that go through the roof.”

Now, we know that Dutch exhibits leadership qualities as the head of an elite commando unit tasked with a search and rescue mission. From the start, Dutch skillfully guides his team toward the guerrilla camp and accurately identifies the trio of skinned corpses as Green Berets. Dutch’s environmental awareness and keen perception will prove to be his most valuable survival instinct. This subtle characteristic is manifested further when Dutch begins to suspect that his old Vietnam War buddy, Dillon (played beautifully by Carl Weathers), has been lying about his intentions regarding the rescue mission. Once Dutch learns that the downed helicopter is equipped with hidden surveillance, he no longer trusts his longtime ally.

Once Dillon confirms that the rescue mission was a ruse to recruit Dutch’s team to destroy the guerrilla camp to prevent a Russian-funded attack, Dutch’s awareness heightens, his perception sharpens, and he begins relying less on his brute strength than he does on stealthiness and shrewd strategy. But, before elaborating, it’s worth comparing Dutch’s physical strength and mental acuity with the other characters.

The most glaring example of how superhuman strength alone is nowhere near enough to defeat the predator is Blain, the uber-macho supersoldier played by former Naval officer and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura. Blain is even bigger, stronger, and more physically imposing than Dutch, reinforced by his tree-chopping M134 Minigun. Yet, for all the superpowered artillery at his disposal, Blain’s lack of intelligence leads to his demise early in the film. Although the commandos range in strength, size, and power, Blain shows that the biggest and strongest are no match for the predator.

In many ways, Mac (played by Bill Duke) is a mirror image of Blain. Arguably the weakest and least imposing team member, Mac must overcome his physical deficiencies with his mental state. As such, Mac is the first one to spot the predator while camouflaged, stealthily lining up the alien with his machine gun. Mac’s spatial awareness and environmental perceptions help the team wound the predator enough to buy time, set up camp, and secure the perimeter with perilous traps. Alas, Mac’s master plan wasn’t enough to keep him alive.

Due to his lack of physical prowess, Mac is eventually overpowered and outmaneuvered by the predator. Therefore, just as Blain proved brute strength alone wasn’t enough to survive, Mac depicts that neither stealth nor intelligence is enough to defeat the predator. By contrast, Dutch proves that the perfect combination of mental and physical acumen is required. In the last showdown, brain trumps brawn at nearly every turn.

Yet, before the muddy melee, Dutch subtly conveys his superior decision-making time and again. One perfect example of brain meeting brawn includes the instance when Dutch, unbeknownst to the team, redirects course midstream. He alters the attack plans on the guerrillas, and physically lifts the back of a truck out of a ditch and rolls it down a hill into the camp. In one dialogue-free scene, Dutch demonstrates his intelligent ability to improvise a new strategy on the spot and his physical strength to maneuver the truck by himself. While the moment may be easy to overlook, it establishes how Dutch will later plan to deploy his mind and body to best the predator.

Another example of Dutch’s intelligent leadership qualities is shown when he listens to and heeds the advice of Anna (played by Elpidia Carrillo), the prisoner Dillon took as a hostage. When Anna relays mythical stories about a mysterious monster who murders humans in hot weather and collects their skulls as trophies, Dutch does not dismiss her story as a flight of fancy in the way Dillon does. Instead, he wisely takes Anna’s tale to heart and acts accordingly.

To implicitly trust an enemy POW as his men are getting gorily slaughtered around him shows that Dutch is far more than a mass of muscles. Even shrewder, once Dutch perceptively deduces that the predator only hunts those it deems a threat, he warns Anna to drop her weapon and flee to the drop point. This gives Dutch a direct reason to abandon his arsenal, with many believing he reverts to a primal stage of animalism as he fights the predator in the mud pit fisticuffs. While that may be partially true, Dutch outwits the predator more than he out-muscles it using stealth, awareness, timely decision-making, and intelligent planning to triumph.

In what becomes a weaponless showdown of anticipatory wits and wiles, Dutch leans more on his intelligence than his physical traits. He devises a tactful military ploy to craft makeshift booby traps and hidden pitfalls. Granted, his superhuman powers enable him to carve arrows strong enough to penetrate trees, but it’s the larger plot he devises that allows him to rely less on the weaponry than the surroundings themselves.

After camouflaging himself with mud and yelping a deliberate war cry to attract the predator into his gladiatorial arena, Dutch becomes more of a stealth phantom than a militant supersoldier. Brute strength and raw power would not be sufficient to defeat the predator alone, nor would only hyperintelligence. Blain and Mac have already proved as much, requiring Dutch to strike a balance and find an effective medium. The compromise is to use intelligent foresight to devise a plan to trap the predator and utilize physical strength to execute it.

Apart from boobytrapping the arena, Dutch smartly smears mud on his face and body to shroud himself from the predator’s heat-signature radar. Once disguised, Dutch is nimble enough to land a blow and disable the alien’s cloaking device. This sets the stage for a classic mano-a-mano boxing match, but Dutch is too smart to square off with such a huge, hulking beast above his weight class. Instead, Dutch resorts to psychological mind games with the predator, coaxing it to step into a booby-trapped tunnel.

The alien hunter proves its own intuitive reflexes by sussing out the trap and avoiding it. Thinking fast and acting instinctively, Dutch activates the trap anyway and drops the giant counterweight on top of the screaming monster. What happens next is a pure example of mind over matter.

Learning that the predator has survived, Dutch quickly races to smash its face to death with a giant rock. If it were Blain, he would not hesitate to brain the ever-loving green goop out of the alien’s dome in a second flat. Instead, Dutch resists the physical urge to bash the predator’s head to death and wisely pauses to examine the extraterrestrial menace. There’s that great shot of Dutch holding the rock above his head with his swollen biceps on full display. The next shot shows him pulling the rock down, with his muscles receding from the frame to reveal only his head. The next shot stays on Dutch’s head as he pensively focuses on the predator’s freakish physiology. These three successive shots depict, quite literally, Dutch swapping brawn for brains as he continues to study the alien’s habits. Of course, it’s all handled visually and with subliminal nuance, often going unnoticed by even the most hardcore fans.

Once Dutch witnesses the predator activate its high-tech arm-band device, he doesn’t act erratically by physically attacking the predator. Doing so could theoretically cause more harm than good. Instead, Dutch keenly watches what the alien is up to and wisely observes that the alien symbols on the device represent a countdown for a self-destructive detonation. Granted, the predator letting out a ridiculous Bond villain cackle sort of gives away its evil ploy, but by now, Dutch has stripped nearly all his physical tools and won the war with his mind. He has the mental acuity, perception, and awareness to understand that danger is imminent and then uses his physical instrument to high-tail it back to the CHOPPPPAAAAA in one piece.

In what is still arguably his best performance to date, Schwarzenegger proves in Predator that a muscle-bound bodybuilding physique is nowhere near as valuable as what goes on between the ears. Dutch proved that the only way to survive the predator’s lethal hunt is to outsmart the beast rather than overpowering it.

In the same interview that Arnie gave earlier regarding the violent entertainment in Predator, he also addressed how unnecessary his physical stature has become in the movies he has made since The Terminator. As Arnie tells it:

“I felt that, having come from bodybuilding, from that background, that I had to use that as my advantage in the beginning. And sell that. And so I did in the beginning, films that really were relying on this musculature that I had at this development. Stay Hungry, Pumping Iron, the Conan films, The Jane Mansfield Story, it all had something to do with the physical development.

But then, after I got Terminator, that particular studio had faith in me to do a film that had nothing to do with the muscles. From then on, it opened the whole field, and now I’m getting scripts that have nothing to do with muscles at all. I’m just another actor.”

While it’s a bit disingenuous to say that Dutch is a character completely independent of physical stature, Arnie’s sentiment is on point. Within the narrative, Predator proved that Dutch could not rely solely on superpowered strength. Outside the narrative, Predator had let the world know that Schwarzenegger could play a convincing character who relies more on his intelligent strategy than physical prowess. By the time he made comedies like Twins, Junior, and action-comedies like True Lies and Fubar, Schwarzenegger had evolved his macho image, expanded his acting range, and underlined his talents as more than a hulking slab of beef.