Predator: Killer of Killers first reactions say the animated anthology film is awesome

In February of 2024, it was announced that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg would become the first filmmaker to take the helm of two films in the Predator franchise, as he was moving ahead with a new Predator film titled Badlands, working from a screenplay by Prey screenwriter Patrick Aison (based on a story crafted by Trachtenberg himself). That movie made its way through production in New Zealand last year, with Super 8‘s Elle Fanning in the lead, aiming for a November 7, 2025 theatrical release – and along the way, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell let it slip that we’re actually getting two new additions to the Predator franchise, both directed by Trachtenberg, in 2025! During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell referred to Predator: Badlands as “the live-action Predator film,” stirring speculation that the other movie might be animated. We’ve gradually learned that the other film is an animated anthology called Predator: Killer of Killer , and it’s set to start streaming on Hulu on June 6th. With that date right around the corner, the first reactions have arrived online – and they say the movie is awesome!

Predator fans have been asking for movies that are set in different historical periods, and Predator: Killer of Killers digs into three of the options that have been brought up. Here’s the official synopsis: The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers. Trachtenberg crafted the screenplay with Micho Robert Rutare and directed the animated feature alongside Josh Wassung of the animation company The Third Floor. The aim was to deliver an “incredibly epic Predator experience,” and it sounds like it has.

Here are some of the first reactions:

#PredatorKillerOfKillers is an 10/10 animated film.



Action sequences are incredible! I love each of the story that was shown in each era. I also love how the story came all together nicely at the end! The animation is really well done!



Please watch it on Hulu, June 6! pic.twitter.com/jwe7CGrgX0 — FS Studios (@FlashStreakEnt) June 1, 2025

Psyched to say that #PredatorKillerOfKillers is the best PREDATOR movie, well, since PREY. Gorgeously animated, incredibly visceral action sequences, an ingenious structure for an anthology, and a fantastic expansion of the Yautja hunting grounds. This series is in GREAT hands. pic.twitter.com/u0r8GSulmD — Bill Bria (@billbria) June 1, 2025

#PredatorKillerOfKillers is fantastic and one of the best films of the Predator saga. Three stories that expand the mythology of the character and his world while also previewing his future with an incredible twist. The animation is attractive and the narrative is simply perfect. pic.twitter.com/zXNb7NGcAI — Joaquín Teodoro (@elreportedehoy) June 1, 2025

#PredatorKillerOfKillers: @DannyTRS doesn’t miss — the trust they’ve put in him with this franchise continues to pay off. A really well crafted film, full of vicious kills, strong characters, and it zips by under 90 minutes. Folks in the @BeyondFest & @am_cinematheque audience… pic.twitter.com/Eaqyz96ggV — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) June 1, 2025

#PredatorKillerofKillers was a big surprise—it’s awesome.



The movie offers tons of excellent fight sequences, brutal moments & intriguing additions to the Predator lore.



At first, I wasn’t sold on the animation, but I quickly became impressed.



Predator fans will fall in love. pic.twitter.com/NykZ4ZsJIE — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) June 1, 2025

.@DannyTRS & co’s #PredatorKillerOfKillers kicks ass & holds nothing back. Thrilling! Deftly handles lore & themes on vengeance & violence. Has a gorgeously tactile texture, riveting animated scale & scope, bloody, brutal fights & compelling characters. Easter eggs used craftily. pic.twitter.com/LFVyJttSOc — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 1, 2025

Predator fans stay winning. #PredatorKillerofKillers is freaking awesome. An action-packed, bloody thriller with a character driven approach. It's an inventive animated film that feels like it was made by Predator fans for Predator fans. The future looks bright for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/9Qx6UrhnIB — Andres Cabrera (@SquadLeaderAce) June 1, 2025

#PredatorKillerofKillers is an ambitious, world-building brawl that spans multiple time periods before culminating on the Predator’s homeworld. Each setting adds a layer of depth and nuance to our history while reimagining humanity’s most brutal eras through the lens of the hunt pic.twitter.com/yZBIVle4mR — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) June 1, 2025

Dan Trachtenberg’s #PredatorKillerOfKillers is a masterclass of #Predator epics. Though not individually spectacular, the collection of stories culminates in the mother of all adventures that will change the franchise forever.



The animation is crisp, and the action is brutal. pic.twitter.com/HY8m4PPwhn — Phil Roberts (@philthecool) June 1, 2025

PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS was awesome! I was a little worried the formula had grown tiresome by now, but they really find a way to bring it together & foray into something new & exciting. Wasn’t expecting this to go where it did. Great art style too. Full review soon! #Predator pic.twitter.com/wWO9QKfmvL — Curry Morris (@CurryMorris17) June 1, 2025

What do you think of the first reactions to Predator: Killer of Killers? Will you be watching this movie on Hulu? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and while you’re scrolling down, take a look at these videos: