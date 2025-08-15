First issue of Predator Kills the Marvel Universe limited series is now on store shelves!

When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, the Disney-owned Marvel Comics gained the ability to make comic books based on the Predator franchise. They started releasing Predator comics in 2022, and in 2023 they brought us a four-issue limited series crossover between the Predator and one of their most popular characters, Wolverine. Last year, we got another limited series crossover, Predator Versus Black Panther, and earlier this year, Predator Versus Spider-Man made its way out into the world. The stories of those crossovers culminates in a limited series event called Predator Kills the Marvel Universe – and issue #1 of the series is now on store shelves!

Here’s the description: A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as hunting preserve! You’ll need to read to see just who – if anyone – will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator’s tri-laser crosshairs!

Benjamin Percy, who wrote the previous superhero crossovers, is also writing Predator Kills the Marvel Universe. He told IGN, “ Over the past few years, I’ve been having the time of my life writing the Predator Vs. series. The Yautja have hunted Wolverine across the decades. They’ve battled Black Panther and plundered Wakanda of its vibranium. And they’ve faced off against Spider-Man and Kraven during a blackout heatwave in New York. These stories have been patiently building toward something epic. Their interconnectedness will be revealed in this explosive, blood-drenched, five-part story. That title? It’s not misdirection. This one’s gonna hurt. Your favorite heroes and villains will fall — even as others rise up against this extinction-level event. “

The Yautja go up against the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Fantastic Four in the first issue of Predator Kills the Marvel Universe, and they’ll be setting their sights on the X-Men and the Avengers next.

This isn’t the first time someone has “killed the Marvel Universe.” Back in 1995, there was a comic called Punisher Kills the Marvel Universe, which imagined what would have happened if the Punisher’s family had been killed in the crossfire of a superhero conflict rather than a mob hit. Things didn’t turn out well for the superheroes in that story. In 2012, we got Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe – and then, in 2017, Deadpool killed the Marvel Universe again!

Will you be collecting Predator Kills the Marvel Universe? Let us know by leaving a comment below.