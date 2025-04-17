Horror Movie News

Pretty Boy: Marcel Walz slasher gets a VOD release in May

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Marcel Walz's slasher movie Pretty Boy, the long-awaited sequel to Blind, is getting a VOD release from LionsgateMarcel Walz's slasher movie Pretty Boy, the long-awaited sequel to Blind, is getting a VOD release from Lionsgate

We’ve been waiting years for director Marcel Walz’s Pretty Boy, a follow-up to his 2019 “stylish, dreamy slasher” Blind (watch it HERE, read my review at THIS LINK) – and now, finally, we know exactly when it’s going to make its way out into the world, as Lionsgate has announced that they’re giving Pretty Boy a VOD release on May 27th! The trailer can be seen in the embed above.

Described as a “gloriously melodramatic suspense slasher,” Pretty Boy is about a masked killer named Pretty Boy, who takes a blind woman from her home in the Hollywood hills and crashes a Valentine’s Day party where the bloodshed continues as he runs amok with his butcher knife. Expect disco lights, glitter, a killer soundtrack, and lots and lots of gore! Here’s the synopsis: Suffering from blindness after a botched laser surgery, Hollywood actress Faye is abducted from her hillside estate by a masked lunatic named Pretty Boy. He drags her to a nearby home, where several decadent swingers are throwing a retro Valentine’s Day party. As the partiers meet up one by one with Pretty Boy and his machete, Faye awakens and struggles to plot her escape.

The film was written by Joe Knetter. Sarah French reprises the role of the lead character from Blind, and her co-stars include Heather Grace Hancock (Truth Be Told), Devanny Pinn (The Black Mass), Jake Red (86 Melrose Avenue), Andrew Rohrbach (The Bachelor Parody), Sarah Nicklin (Popeye the Slayer Man), Robert Felsted Jr. (Hollywood Werewolf), Fritzi Marth (State of Desolation), Ben Stobber (The Beast Inside), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge), Thomas Haley (Those Who Inherit the Earth), and Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3), with Jed Rowen returning as Pretty Boy himself. Tyler Gallant is also back from the first film.

The ending of Blind left me anxious to see what’s going to happen next, so I’m very glad to know that I’ll have the chance to find out what happens on VOD next month, six years after watching Blind for the first time. I’ll definitely be checking out Pretty Boy as soon as it’s available.

Have you seen Blind, and are you looking forward to the VOD release of Pretty Boy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Cody Hamman
Cody Hamman
