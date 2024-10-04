Primate: 10 join Troy Kotsur and Johnny Sequoyah in the cast of horror film

Back in July, it was announced that Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur (CODA) had signed on to star in the horror film Primate. Since then, Johnny Sequoyah (pictured above) of Dexter: New Blood has signed on to star in the film with Kostur – and now, as the project draws closer to production, Deadline has revealed that ten more actors have joined the cast. Here’s the line-up: Jessica Alexander (Amadeus), Victoria Wyant (My Fault: London), Benjamin Cheng (d’ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical), Gia Hunter (Sherlock and Daughter), Miguel Torres Umba (National Theatre co-production Kin), Kae Alexander (Ready Player One), Tienne Simon (Grime Kids), Charlie Mann (Lazarus), newcomer Amina Abdi, and Albert Magashi (National Theatre Live: Dear England).

Unfortunately, we’re not able to tell you anything about the roles these actors will be playing, because all plot and character details are currently being kept under wraps.

At the helm of Primate is genre regular Johannes Roberts, who has previously directed Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, F, Roadkill, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. He also contributed a segment to the horror anthology V/H/S/99. Roberts has written the Primate screenplay with his frequent collaborator Ernest Riera.

It was recently announced that a third movie in the 47 Meters Down franchise, 47 Meters Down: The Wreck, is coming our way. Roberts and Riera wrote the screenplay, but Roberts has passed directing duties on that one over to My Bloody Valentine 3D director Patrick Lussier.

At the start of last year, former DC Films boss Walter Hamada signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, the idea being that he would become, as Deadline put it, “the architect of Paramount’s mainstream horror genre pod, with the mission to release several low- to mid-budget films per year across theatrical and streaming.” Primate is part of Hamada’s horror-minded efforts at Paramount, and he is producing the film through his 18hz production company alongside John Hodges and Bradley Pilz.

Does Primate sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for this Johannes Roberts horror film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
