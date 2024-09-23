Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially signed on for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Freddie Prinze Jr. has finally, officially signed on to reprise his I Know What You Did Last Summer (and I Still Know) role in the new sequel

This confirmation has been a long time coming, but it’s finally here: Deadline reports that Freddie Prinze Jr. has finally, officially signed on to reprise the role of Ray Bronson, the character he previously played in the slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and the follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE), in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel that’s coming our way from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). This project was first announced back in February of 2023, at which time it was said that Prinze and I Know / I Still Know co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt (who played heroine Julie James) were already signed on… but that wasn’t the case. In fact, Prinze hadn’t even been contacted yet at that time, and his deal has only just now closed. Hewitt is still in negotiations to appear in the film.

Prinze joins a cast that includes Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid). Robinson’s Do Revenge star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) was previously attached, but had to drop out due to scheduling issues. It appears that she may have been replaced by Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Robinson will be directing the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), which has received some rewrites from Robinson and journalist Sam Lansky. McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel will reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? “ McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

I Know What You Did Last Summer was directed by Jim Gillespie from a screenplay by Kevin Williamson that was inspired by a Lois Duncan novel. The film has the following synopsis: A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry (Ryan Phillippe) is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was directed by Danny Cannon from a screenplay by Trey Callaway. The synopsis: A year after killing vengeful hit-and-run victim Ben Wills (Muse Watson), who gutted her friends with an iron hook, college student Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is still shaken by the experience. When her roommate, Karla (Brandy), wins a vacation for four to the Bahamas, she plans to bring along her boyfriend, Tyrell (Mekhi Phifer), attractive Will (Matthew Settle) and Julie. At the resort, Julie starts receiving threatening notes and realizes Ben is still alive.

