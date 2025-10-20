TV News

Hulu locks down Elgin James’ Prison Break reboot with a series order

Posted 4 hours ago
Hulu is ready to become cellmates with Elgin James’ Prison Break. In the new show, which now has a series order, a soldier-turned-corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.

Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, Sleeping Beauty, American Gods) leads the cast as Cassidy, with Drake Rodger as Tommy, Lukas Gage as Jackson, Clayton Cardenas as Michael “Ghost”, JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea, and Myles Bullock as Darius “Red.” Margo Martindale (Justified), Ray McKinnon (Deadwood), Lili Taylor (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping), Donal Logue (Duster), and Sylvester Powell (All American: Homecoming) will all guest star in the Prison Break reboot pilot.

Martindale will play Jessica Strand, “the Warden of one of the deadliest prisons in America.” McKinnon will play Joe Dahl, “a private detective investigating a decade old murder.” Logue will play Holt Keane, “a father grieving the loss of his family.” Taylor will play Carole Mullen, “a mother committed to finding the truth.” Powell will play Maze, “an inmate and the younger brother of Red.“

The project comes from Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James, and although it will tell a new story with new characters, it will be set in the same universe as the original Prison Break series. However, if you’re hoping to see any original Prison Break characters show up in the reboot, it was previously reported that the series “is not expected to involve the characters at the center of the original series.” Wentworth Miller (who played Michael Scofield) has said he’s done with the series as he no longer wants to play heterosexual characters.

Prison Break debuted in 2005 and followed Michael Scofield (Miller) as he attempted to get his brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) off death row and escape from Fox River State Penitentiary. With its twists and turns, the series was one of the biggest hits of the year. The series came to a close after four seasons and was followed by a TV movie, The Final Break. However, much of the main cast returned for a nine-episode Prison Break revival in 2017. Although another season was in the early stages of development, it ultimately didn’t move forward.

