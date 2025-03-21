Prison Break reboot welcomes Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne & more to the cast

The cast of the Prison Break reboot continues to grow, and Deadline reports that Clayton Cardenas (Mayor of Kingstown), JR Bourne (Teenwolf), Georgie Flores (Into The Dark), and Myles Bullock (Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist) have joined as series regulars.

Cardenas and Bourne were both main cast members on Mayans M.C., so this will be something of a reunion as the Prison Break reboot pilot is being written and executive-produced by Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James. Cardenas will play Ghost, a “ ruthlessly dangerous inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America. ” Bourne will play Junior, a “ mentally unstable lone survivor of a decades-old prison break that devasted the town. ” Bullock will play Darius ‘Red’ Lewis, an inmate. Flores will play Andrea, a “ female cadet training to be a Corrections Officer. “

It was announced last week that Emily Browning (American Gods), Lukas Gage (Road House), and Drake Rodger (Landman) will all have leading roles in the Prison Break reboot pilot. Browning will star as Cassidy Collins, “an ex-soldier turned corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America.” Gage will play Jackson, “ a politician from a well-to-do background in his first congressional campaign. ” Rodger will play Tommy, “ an inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America, incarcerated ten years ago. ” Although this project will tell a new story with new characters, it will be set in the same universe as the original Prison Break series.

If you’re hoping to see any original Prison Break characters show up in the reboot, it was previously reported that the series “ is not expected to involve the characters at the center of the original series. ” Wentworth Miller (who played Michael Scofield) has said he’s done with the series as he no longer wants to play heterosexual characters.

Prison Break debuted in 2005 and followed Michael Scofield (Miller) as he attempted to get his brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) off death row and escape from Fox River State Penitentiary. With its twists and turns, the series was one of the biggest hits of the year. The series came to a close after four seasons and was followed by a TV movie, The Final Break. However, much of the main cast returned for a nine-episode Prison Break revival in 2017. Although another season was in the early stages of development, it ultimately didn’t move forward.