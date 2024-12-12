Prison Break reboot from Mayans M.C. co-creator gets a pilot order at Hulu

Per Deadline, Hulu has ordered a pilot for the Prison Break reboot from Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the report states that while the project is its own thing, it will be set in the same universe as the original series.

If you’re hoping to see any original Prison Break characters show up in the reboot, it was previously reported that the series “ is not expected to involve the characters at the center of the original series. ” Plus, Wentworth Miller (who played Michael Scofield) has said he’s done with the series as he no longer wants to play heterosexual characters.

James will executive produce through his Sierra Drive banner alongside original series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Neal Moritz, and Marty Adelstein. Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring is also onboard as an executive producer. Earlier this summer, Adelstein gave an update on the project, saying it was “ going really well. The first script was really, really well done. They’ve given notes and it looks like it’s on its way. “

According to Nielsen, when the original Prison Break returned to Netflix this July, it quickly became the #1 most streamed series in the US in August. I imagine that this boosts Hulu’s confidence in the reboot.

Prison Break debuted in 2005 and followed Michael Scofield (Miller) as he attempted to get his brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) off death row and escape from Fox River State Penitentiary. With its twists and turns, the series was one of the biggest of the year. The series came to a close after four seasons and was followed by a TV movie, The Final Break. However, much of the main cast returned for a Prison Break revival in 2017, and although another season was in the early stages of development, it didn’t move forward. Even as the series got more convoluted in later seasons, I always loved it. While it may seem sacrilegious to bring Prison Break back without any of our favourite characters, I am looking forward to a new take on the concept.

