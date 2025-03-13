Prison Break reboot locks up Emily Browning, Lukas Gage & Drake Rodger as series regulars

Hulu’s upcoming Prison Break reboot has landed its first series regulars. Emily Browning (American Gods), Lukas Gage (Road House), and Drake Rodger (Landman) will all have leading roles in the Prison Break reboot pilot.

Browning will star as Cassidy Collins, “ an ex-soldier turned corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America. ” Gage will play Jackson “ a politician from a well-to-do background in his first congressional campaign. ” Rodger will play Tommy, “ an inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America, incarcerated ten years ago. ” Although this project will tell a new story with new characters, it will be set in the same universe as the original Prison Break series.

The Prison Break reboot is written by Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James. He will also executive produce through his Sierra Drive banner alongside original series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Neal Moritz, and Marty Adelstein. Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring is also onboard as an executive producer.

If you’re hoping to see any original Prison Break characters show up in the reboot, it was previously reported that the series “ is not expected to involve the characters at the center of the original series. ” Wentworth Miller (who played Michael Scofield) has said he’s done with the series as he no longer wants to play heterosexual characters. Should the reboot move beyond the pilot stage, you’ve got to think they’ll get at least one of the original cast members to make an appearance. I would assume T-Bag is still in prison.

Prison Break debuted in 2005 and followed Michael Scofield (Miller) as he attempted to get his brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) off death row and escape from Fox River State Penitentiary. With its twists and turns, the series was one of the biggest hits of the year. The series came to a close after four seasons and was followed by a TV movie, The Final Break. However, much of the main cast returned for a nine-episode Prison Break revival in 2017. Although another season was in the early stages of development, it ultimately didn’t move forward.