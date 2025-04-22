Prodigies: Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe to lead an Apple TV+ series about two former child prodigies

Being incredibly gifted often comes with a price. While your talent could take you far, it could also make you a target for those looking to take advantage. However, there’s a chance for child prodigies to find solace in one another as they identify with unique circumstances and pitfalls. Today, we’re hearing that two of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Inside Out 2, Opus) and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, A Real Pain, Emmanuelle), will lead Prodigies, an upcoming Apple TV+ series about two ex-child prodigies reevaluating their relationship later in life.

In Prodigies, Ayo Edebiri plays Didi, while Will Sharpe plays Ren, “two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children. Now in their early 30s, they are starting to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood. Inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions of their relationship.”

The project finds Will Sharpe re-teaming with Black Doves producer Sister, who worked with Sharpe on two of his previous releases, the TV miniseries Giri/Haji, and the comedy TV series Flowers.

Ayo Edebiri is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors after stunning audiences with her Emmy-winning performance as Sydney Adamu, an aspiring chef, on FX’s The Bear. In addition to voicing Envy in Pixar’s Inside Out 2, Edebiri plays Ariel Ecton opposite John Malkovich Alfred Moretti in Mark Anthony Green’s psychological cult drama Opus. When she’s not lighting up the screen, she’s in a sound booth, voicing characters like April O’Neil for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Harriet Tubman in Clone High, and Missy Foreman-Greenwald in Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Will Sharpe recently wrapped up the production for the TV miniseries Amadeus, in which he plays the famous composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. His other TV miniseries, Too Much, is also wrapped, with Sharpe playing the role of Felix. In Too Much, a New York workaholic, Jessica, who recently experienced a breakup, moves to London, planning on being alone. However, she meets Felix, who causes her to reconsider finding love again.

