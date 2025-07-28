Movie News

Project Hail Mary author Andy Weir has seen a cut of the film and reveals what he thought

San Diego Comic-Con is in full force and one of the exciting panels being featured was Project Hail Mary. In attendance for the Project Hail Mary panel were co-director Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, star Ryan Gosling, screenwriter/EP Drew Goddard, and, showing his faith in the adaptation, Andy Weir, author of the novel on which the film is based. During the panel, Miller noted that this was easily the most rewarding collaboration that he and Lord had ever had, which is saying something. As far as that collab goes, special time was devoted to waiting specifically for Goddard – who also adapted Weir’s The Martian for Ridley Scott – to climb on board.

Our Chris Bumbray was in the fray when the first five minutes of the movie were showcased to the exclusive crowd. Additionally, ScreenRant reports that Weir was glowing about what he had seen from the movie so far. Weir reveals, “I’ve seen cuts of the film, and it’s really good, guys. It’s really good. These guys, they’re amazing directors, everybody knows that. I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out.” He then adds, “I couldn’t ask for better talent in every aspect… we waited for Drew [Goddard]… We had to wait several months for him to finish [the project he was working on.]”

Anything that was complicated in the book, they didn’t change. They saw it as a problem to solve. As Miller says, this movie is a PC, not a MAC. Hype has already been strong for the movie (the trailer has exceeded 400 million views, the most for an original movie ever) but with this additional footage showcased at SDCC, it jumps even higher on our list of most anticipated movies of next year.

Here is the official write-up for Project Hail Mary, as per SDCC: “The movie follows a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship, lightyears from home, with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: to solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction . . . but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”

Project Hail Mary will be the first time the team of Lord and Miller step behind the camera in over a decade, as they have shifted to producing for movies and TV and, of course, co-writing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to great acclaim.

