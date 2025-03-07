Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II is coming to 4K, Prom Night III: The Last Kiss and Prom Night IV: Deliver Us from Evil releases also in the works

Last year, Synapse Films and Red Shirt Home Video teamed up to bring us a deluxe edition Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of the 1986 rock ‘n roll horror film Trick or Treat, one of my all-time favorite movies. Now, they’re working on several follow-up projects, including a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release of Fright Night Part 2 – and a deluxe edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray release of Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II ! Red Shirt’s Michael Felsher announced the Prom Night II project on social media, where he also revealed that Blu-ray releases of Prom Night III: The Last Kiss and Prom Night IV: Deliver Us from Evil are in the works. Whether or not the other sequels get 4K upgrades will depend on what materials are available for them. Synapse does have the rights required to bring the original Prom Night to 4K UHD as well, but that “depends on access to (and quality of) the elements.”

Felsher said, “ That’s right, Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II, coming to UHD and Blu-ray from Red Shirt Home Video, after all this time. This one has been a huge title for a lot of people, this is one everyone has wanted for a very long time, including myself. It’s my favorite of the Prom Night movies and it is one that has been sorely underrepresented on the home video market for a very long time. The last time it was available, that anyone really noticed, was on MGM’s DVD and then it did get a couple of multi-pack releases through another company after that, but it has been off the market since then, and we have now closed the deal to release Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II, and this one will be getting the Trick or Treat treatment. … I’m gonna do a full ‘making of’ piece. If I did it for Trick or Treat, you can imagine that I’m gonna want to do everything I can possibly do for Hello Mary Lou, because this is a really, really cool movie. ” Red Shirt will be reaching out to everyone they can think of to interview about the film, and an interview with cast member Michael Ironside is already set up. They’re also hoping to dig up a cut of the movie that was put together before the decision to release it as a Prom Night sequel, but might not be able to.

Although a DVD release of Prom Night III: The Last Kiss from a different company was a censored cut, Red Shirt and Synapse will not be making that mistake when they bring the film to Blu-ray. Felsher has already spoken to one of the film’s two directors and confirmed his involvement with this release. A lot of the same people worked on all four of the initial Prom Night films, so Felsher will be talking to them about each of the sequels.

It’s not clear if there’s going to be a Prom Night box set from Synapse when all is said and done, especially since Felsher doesn’t want to hold up the release of Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II just to wait for a group box set. This series might be released one-by-one over time.

Also in the works at Synapse Films and Red Shirt Home Video are a 4K and Blu-ray release of the 1986 film Hunter’s Blood, a 4K and Blu-ray release of 976-Evil II, and a Blu-ray of the 1983 Marilyn Chambers sci-fi comedy Angel of H.E.A.T.

Are you glad to hear that Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II is getting a deluxe edition 4K and Blu-ray release? What do you think of Synapse Films and Red Shirt Home Video working on new releases of Prom Night III: The Last Kiss and Prom Night IV: Deliver Us from Evil? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

