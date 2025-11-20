Prompt trailer: Full Moon will release erotic AI thriller in December

Six months ago, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that he was about to head into production on “a sexy horror movie” called Prompt, which he hoped to have ready for release in August. It has taken a few months longer than expected, but Full Moon has now confirmed that Prompt will be premiering in December on Amazon VOD and the FullMoonFeatures.com streaming service. Along with that confirmation comes the unveiling of a trailer for the movie, which turns out to be an erotic AI thriller – and there’s a whole lot of sexual moments in this trailer, causing it to verge on NSFW territory. You can watch it in the embed above, as long as nobody’s looking over your shoulder.

Here’s the synopsis: Director Charles Band takes you beyond the threshold of artificial intelligence with this startling and sexy new thriller. When a young woman begins immersing herself in the arena of AI, her wildest and darkest fantasies become sensual realities. But the deeper she sinks into her online explorations, the closer she gets to the shocking truth.

When he first announced the project, Band said, “ I’m fascinated by the AI world and how using that as a tool can really enhance what we do. … I don’t see Full Moon really making a movie only in AI, I don’t think the human beings are going to be replaced, but using it as an effect or as a storytelling tool is very exciting. So Prompt, which stars Keep Chambers, who I’ve been a fan of ever since she was the lead in Piranha Women we made a few years ago… I don’t want to blow the storyline, but it is a sexy horror movie. That’s kind of the way we like it; really sexy and pretty f*cking scary. “

What did you think of the trailer for Prompt? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released by Full Moon in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I watch everything Full Moon releases and am endeavoring to watch all of the 400+ movies Charles Band has produced over the course of his career, so of course I’m going to watch Prompt.