Horror Movie News

Prompt trailer: Full Moon will release erotic AI thriller in December

By
Posted 19 hours ago
Full Moon has unveiled a trailer for director Charles Band's erotic AI thriller Prompt, which will be released in DecemberFull Moon has unveiled a trailer for director Charles Band's erotic AI thriller Prompt, which will be released in December

Six months ago, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that he was about to head into production on “a sexy horror movie” called Prompt, which he hoped to have ready for release in August. It has taken a few months longer than expected, but Full Moon has now confirmed that Prompt will be premiering in December on Amazon VOD and the FullMoonFeatures.com streaming service. Along with that confirmation comes the unveiling of a trailer for the movie, which turns out to be an erotic AI thriller – and there’s a whole lot of sexual moments in this trailer, causing it to verge on NSFW territory. You can watch it in the embed above, as long as nobody’s looking over your shoulder.

Here’s the synopsis: Director Charles Band takes you beyond the threshold of artificial intelligence with this startling and sexy new thriller. When a young woman begins immersing herself in the arena of AI, her wildest and darkest fantasies become sensual realities. But the deeper she sinks into her online explorations, the closer she gets to the shocking truth.

When he first announced the project, Band said, “I’m fascinated by the AI world and how using that as a tool can really enhance what we do. … I don’t see Full Moon really making a movie only in AI, I don’t think the human beings are going to be replaced, but using it as an effect or as a storytelling tool is very exciting. So Prompt, which stars Keep Chambers, who I’ve been a fan of ever since she was the lead in Piranha Women we made a few years ago… I don’t want to blow the storyline, but it is a sexy horror movie. That’s kind of the way we like it; really sexy and pretty f*cking scary.

What did you think of the trailer for Prompt? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released by Full Moon in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I watch everything Full Moon releases and am endeavoring to watch all of the 400+ movies Charles Band has produced over the course of his career, so of course I’m going to watch Prompt.

Source: Full Moon
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,487 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Charles Band News

See More

Latest Horror News

Over the years we have heard of several potential Rob Zombie movies that remain unmade... but they're Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See!Over the years we have heard of several potential Rob Zombie movies that remain unmade... but they're Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See!

Horror Movie News

Unmade Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See

Posted 16 hours ago
Rob Zombie has said that for every one film project of his that moves forward, there are five potential projects that fall by the wayside. We haven’t heard of quite that many unmade Rob Zombie movies, but we have heard...
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News